Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 999 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

