Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $138.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

