Financial Contrast: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get IHI alerts:

IHI has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IHI and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.50 billion 0.32 $123.07 million $0.80 7.01 Velo3D $27.44 million 38.73 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IHI and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.98%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than IHI.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 4.53% 11.21% 2.12% Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77%

Summary

IHI beats Velo3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats. The company also offers design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for projects in power generation, petroleum, chemicals, and steelmaking fields; engineers, fabricates, constructs, and maintains bridges and expressways; build water gates for controlling water flow of dams and rivers; provides machines with rotating cutters that excavate tunnels for subways, roads, and other engineering works, as well as supplies automatic assembly systems for tunnel interior segments. In addition, it provides compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment; heat treatment and surface engineering products, factory solutions, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machines, and life associated equipment. Further, the company offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rocket systems, as well as engages in the space exploration business. Additionally, it is involved in the real estate leasing and sale business. It operates in Japan, China, Asia, North America, Central and South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.