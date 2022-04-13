FIO Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $44.97 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004018 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 819,717,962 coins and its circulating supply is 487,513,633 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.