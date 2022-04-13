First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Busey stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Busey by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

