First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.20.

In other news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA stock traded down $11.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,602. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $616.41 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $728.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

