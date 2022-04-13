First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

