First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Also, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($362,550). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.91. 887,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.11.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5267742 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.60%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

