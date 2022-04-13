First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.44. 48,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,983. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

