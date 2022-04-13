First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.