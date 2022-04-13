First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 449,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 805,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

