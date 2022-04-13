First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $89.24. 23,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 65,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.