First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,917 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,665,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXL opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

