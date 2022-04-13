First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 867,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 912,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.