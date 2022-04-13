First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

