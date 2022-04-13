Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of WNS worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

WNS Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.