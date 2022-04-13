Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 149,040 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Range Resources worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

