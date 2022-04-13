Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 172,518 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 6.46% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $96,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,481,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.