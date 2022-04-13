Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 82,502 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 767.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $93.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.