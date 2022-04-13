Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $55.08 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

