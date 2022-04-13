Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $90.10 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $90,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.72 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.