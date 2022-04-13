Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Sally Beauty worth $67,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

