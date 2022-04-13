Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

