Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

