Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 78,967 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 225,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

