Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,562 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $51,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $211,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $31,310,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

NYSE BHVN opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.