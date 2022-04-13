Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

