Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $80,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

