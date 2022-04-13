Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $44,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

