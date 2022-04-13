Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 37,843 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

