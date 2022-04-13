Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,591. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

