Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE FBC opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

