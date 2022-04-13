Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 15,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

