Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.20. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 545,621 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

