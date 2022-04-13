Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Major Shareholder Purchases $561,150.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $561,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,034,838 shares in the company, valued at $34,964,823.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $752,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 109,573 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $394,462.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fluidigm by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

