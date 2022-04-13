Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,428. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.