FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $18.94. FONAR shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 26,961 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FONR. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

