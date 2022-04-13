FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FormFactor worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.