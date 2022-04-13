FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Approximately 19,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 294,468 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $34.82.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

