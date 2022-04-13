Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FORTY remained flat at $$97.73 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $80.98 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7908 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Formula Systems (1985) (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.