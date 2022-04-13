Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 706,038 shares.The stock last traded at $167.45 and had previously closed at $164.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

