Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.29

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $166.42, with a volume of 16385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

