Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.47

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 22519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

