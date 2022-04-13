Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was down 10.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 11,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 490,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.