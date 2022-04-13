Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to announce $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,462. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

