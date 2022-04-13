Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96). 177,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of £275.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.56.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

