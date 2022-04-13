Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $19,162.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,253.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

FUSN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 83,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,428. The company has a market cap of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

