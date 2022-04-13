Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.83. 25,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,435,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Get Futu alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.