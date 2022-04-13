FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

CS stock opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.17 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

