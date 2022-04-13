FY2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Disco stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.17. Disco has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

